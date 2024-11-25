How HBCUs and UNCF are Transforming Nursing Careers

The Power of Mentorship and Diversity in Nursing

In the latest episode of AWHONN Insights, we explore how Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) are shaping the future of nursing. Featuring guests Dr. Alyssa Harris (Dean at Prairie View A&M University), Cynthia Hearn (UNCF College Success Coach), and Ambrose Price II (UNCF Relationship Manager), the conversation dives deep into mentorship, funding opportunities, and the critical need for diversity in the nursing profession.

Key Highlights:

Expanding the Pipeline: UNCF has provided over $5 billion in scholarships to more than 500,000 students, opening doors for aspiring nurses and midwives.

The Role of Mentorship: Cynthia Hearn shared how mentorship programs are connecting nursing students with seasoned professionals, offering guidance and inspiration for career growth.

Empowering Nurse Scientists: Dr. Harris emphasized the importance of advancing nursing education and supporting underrepresented students to pursue PhDs and leadership roles in healthcare.

Breaking Barriers: The episode sheds light on how HBCUs foster community and excellence, preparing students for meaningful contributions to maternal health, neonatal care, and beyond.

Why It Matters

With the U.S. facing nursing shortages and ongoing health disparities, increasing diversity among nurse scientists and health care providers is essential. Programs like those offered by UNCF and HBCUs provide vital resources, mentorship, and funding to create a more equitable health care system.

Want to learn more? Tune in to the full episode of AWHONN Insights to discover how you can get involved in supporting the next generation of nursing professionals.

🎧 Listen Now: AWHONN Insights Podcast